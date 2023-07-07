News you can trust since 1838
The four-bedroom property has a large gravel parking space and covers around 2.5 acres of land in total.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning two-million eco friendly house in village near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning, environmentally friendly converted barn house located 11 miles from Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Jul 2023, 09:21 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 09:22 BST

Rye Hill Barn, in the rural south Northamptonshire village of Eydon, is a contemporary new barn with high environmental credentials that has recently been put on the market with a guide price of £2,400,000.

Fisher German, who listed the property, said: "Located in lovely open countryside between the pretty villages of Eydon, Canons Ashby, Moreton Pinkney, and Culworth, Rye Hill Barn is an extremely stylish home.

"Rye Hill Barn is a fantastic rural new contemporary barn, situated in attractive undulating south Northamptonshire countryside not far from the borders of North Oxfordshire.

"Built and created by Aster Lee Ltd, the property offers light-filled spaces designed to be flexible and connect with outstanding views. The designers have incorporated high eco/environmental credentials, offering low-cost modern living."

For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191. Or click here to view the property online:https://www.fishergerman.co.uk/residential-property-sales/house-for-sale-in-leicester-lane-nr-eydon-s-northants-n-oxon-nn11/39904

The property is surrounded by open countryside near to the villages of Eydon and Castle Ashby.

1. Rye Hill Barn

The property is surrounded by open countryside near to the villages of Eydon and Castle Ashby. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has a large modern windows allowing plenty of natural light in.

2. Rye Hill Barn

The house has a large modern windows allowing plenty of natural light in. Photo: Submitted Image

The house's lobby opens out to a large open plan kitchen and dining area featuring 150-year-old reclaimed brick work and exposed metal work.

3. Rye Hill Barn

The house's lobby opens out to a large open plan kitchen and dining area featuring 150-year-old reclaimed brick work and exposed metal work. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen offers a full electric four oven Aga with Induction hob between drawer units. Further storage in an open shelved larder can be found behind.

4. Rye Hill Barn

The kitchen offers a full electric four oven Aga with Induction hob between drawer units. Further storage in an open shelved larder can be found behind. Photo: Submitted Image

