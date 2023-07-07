Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning two-million eco friendly house in village near Banbury
Rye Hill Barn, in the rural south Northamptonshire village of Eydon, is a contemporary new barn with high environmental credentials that has recently been put on the market with a guide price of £2,400,000.
Fisher German, who listed the property, said: "Located in lovely open countryside between the pretty villages of Eydon, Canons Ashby, Moreton Pinkney, and Culworth, Rye Hill Barn is an extremely stylish home.
"Rye Hill Barn is a fantastic rural new contemporary barn, situated in attractive undulating south Northamptonshire countryside not far from the borders of North Oxfordshire.
"Built and created by Aster Lee Ltd, the property offers light-filled spaces designed to be flexible and connect with outstanding views. The designers have incorporated high eco/environmental credentials, offering low-cost modern living."
