Property Focus: Take a look inside this stunning £2million pound listed manor house near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning Grade II-listed manor house worth £2 million near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

The Hermitage house, which sits prominently in Deddington's market place, dates back to the mid-17th century and has significant historical value in the small town.

Currently on the market with a guide price of £2,000,000, the property consists of eight bedrooms and four bathrooms and was built with limestone ashlar with elegant and generous proportions.

Knight Frank, who listed the property on Tuesday June 13, said: "The accommodation comprises an entrance and reception hall, a beautiful drawing room with open fireplace, an impressive dining room, a large kitchen/breakfast room of over 40 feet, a storage cellar, and on the first and second floors, eight bedrooms including three suites.

"To the west lie the private walled gardens, well planted, with areas of lawn and shrub borders, a private off lane parking area and a gated access back on to Horsefair."

For more information, contact Knight Frank at 01865 638863 or Unit 3, 274 Banbury Road, Summertown, Oxford.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86160279#/?channel=RES_BUY

The Hermitage lies within the centre of picturesque market town of Deddington, close to all the local amenities.

The Hermitage lies within the centre of picturesque market town of Deddington, close to all the local amenities.

The property contains a beautiful large drawing room with an open fireplace.

The property contains a beautiful large drawing room with an open fireplace.

Many of the house's rooms contain sizeable windows, allowing plenty of natural light in.

Many of the house's rooms contain sizeable windows, allowing plenty of natural light in.

The Hermitage has large kitchen and breakfast room of over 40 feet.

The Hermitage has large kitchen and breakfast room of over 40 feet.

