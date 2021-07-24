Property focus: Take a look inside this stunning grade II listed home for sale near Banbury

This stunning grade II listed home with many period features including exposed beams has come up for sale on the Bull Ring in the centre of Deddington near Banbury (Image from Rightmove)

A stunning grade II listed home on the Bull Ring in the centre of Deddington near Banbury has come up for sale.

The five bedroom and two bathroom home, which has a cellar has an overall area of 2,764 square feet.

Built in Horton stone with a slate roof the property can be accessed through a porch way into a reception area that leads through to the sitting room featuring an inglenook fireplace with an inset wood burner.

The Hamptons Sales estate agents, who have listed the property described the rest of the property as: "The modern kitchen has been thoughtfully designed to retain many period featured including exposed beams, limestone floors, and a fireplace inset with an 'Alpha Aga' a computerised gas range that does the cooking, heating and hot water.

"Other features include a double butler sink, a range of wall and base units and stairs leading down to the cellar. The kitchen flows in to the garden room, currently used as a dining room, with an abundance of natural light and 'French' doors leading through to the rear garden.

"There is a pretty garden to the rear with established borders and shrubs as well as an area of lawn and raised beds. A terraced area allows for entertaining and dining whilst there is a pathway leading to the double garage/workshop with access (from Earls Lane) to the parking at the rear of the garage."

It has a guide price of £1,300,000 and is on the market with and is on the market with Hamptons Sales, Deddington. They can be reached at Hamptons Sales, The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington, OX15 0SE. To contact them, call 01869 714034.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110587196#/

