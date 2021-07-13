Property focus: Take a look inside this stunning barn conversion for sale near Banbury

A stunning barn conversion called Greyfell house has come on the market near the village of Edgehill near Banbury

The Greyfell barn conversion is a three bedroom, three bathroom home with with a five-bay open-fronted barn, a Landscaped garden, vegetable garden and orchard with an overall area of 3,189 square feet.

Savills estate agents, who listed the Greyfell barn property, described it as: "Constructed of Hornton stone under a reclaimed slate roof and offers a fairly open plan living accommodation over two levels.

"At the centre of the property is a spacious, open plan kitchen breakfast living room area with doors opening to the courtyard garden to the front and further gardens to the rear. The kitchen features bespoke base units with granite work surfaces, ceramic flooring and Lacanche LPG range. A central feature is a “through” wood burner.

"A central feature is a “through” wood burner. From here stairs descend to the sitting room/study the perfect place for working from home with built in study furniture and a lovely vantage point to sit and take in the views to the north. Double height bookshelves clad one wall and make for a lovely architectural focal point that harkens back to the barn’s original agricultural heritage.

"The bedrooms are all spacious, particularly the principal and guest bedrooms, with vaulted ceilings and ensuite shower rooms. The principal bedroom has a gable end wall of windows so in waking up people can take in a full 180 degree view. The guest bedroom has a small kitchenette and separate access to the garden to the side with a small paved seating area, which creates the opportunity for use as a separate annexe.

"The barn conversion home was built with an environmentally focused ethos with ecologically sourced insulation and heating from a Windhager biomass boiler with automatic-fill system.

"The majority of the gardens are to the sides and rear and are predominantly laid to lawn with beds and borders, vegetable garden, garden store and well stocked orchard. There is a post and rail and stock proof paddock plus space and scope for stabling (subject to the relevant consents).

"Attached to the property and completing the western side of the courtyard is an open fronted five-bay barn housing the biomass boiler, workshop and storage. Planning permission exists to complete the conversion works to create further accommodation – two bedrooms with shower room creating a five bedroom property with a separate annexe. The property also includes the remains of a former stone garage in need of total reconstruction."

It has a guide price of £1,500,000 and is on the market with and is on the market with Savills, Banbury. They can be reached at Savills, 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE. To contact them, call 01925 987034.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/110096744#/

Greyfell house, Sugarswell Lane, Edgehill, Banbury - Guide price of 1,500,000 Breakfast sitting room area at Greyfell house near Edgehill, Banbury

Greyfell house, Sugarswell Lane, Edgehill, Banbury - Guide price of 1,500,000 The study library room at Greyfell house barn conversion near Edgehill, Banbury

Greyfell house, Sugarswell Lane, Edgehill, Banbury - Guide price of 1,500,000 Gardens and orchard area at Greyfell house near Edgehill, Banbury

Greyfell house, Sugarswell Lane, Edgehill, Banbury - Guide price of 1,500,000 A bedroom at the Greyfell barn conversion near Edgehill, Banbury