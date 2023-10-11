Property Focus: Take a look inside this £14 million Grade II Listed manor house for sale near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a luxurious £14million manor house near Banbury on the market now.

The eight-bedroom Adderbury House sits on 45 acres of private parkland on the outskirts of the popular village of Adderbury.

Dating back to the 17th century, the house previously belonged to the prominent Wilmot family, which included English poet and courtier John Wilmot, the 2nd Earl of Rochester.

The house has recently undergone an extensive renovation project with attention to detail to bring back its former glory, and restore many of its traditional Georgian features.

DS Churchill, who listed the property on Friday October 6, said: “The layout of Adderbury House is ideal for family living and entertaining. The house can be separated on the ground floor into two distinct areas to suit both needs.”

For more information, contact DS Churchill on 020 3834 8128 or at DS Churchill, London 29 Farm Street London W1J 5RL.

To view online, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/86355909#/?channel=RES_BUY

