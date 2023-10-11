News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
The house has a 19th century columned stone portico entrance which emphasise the elegance of the property.The house has a 19th century columned stone portico entrance which emphasise the elegance of the property.
The house has a 19th century columned stone portico entrance which emphasise the elegance of the property.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this £14 million Grade II Listed manor house for sale near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a luxurious £14million manor house near Banbury on the market now.
By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST

The eight-bedroom Adderbury House sits on 45 acres of private parkland on the outskirts of the popular village of Adderbury.

Dating back to the 17th century, the house previously belonged to the prominent Wilmot family, which included English poet and courtier John Wilmot, the 2nd Earl of Rochester.

The house has recently undergone an extensive renovation project with attention to detail to bring back its former glory, and restore many of its traditional Georgian features.

DS Churchill, who listed the property on Friday October 6, said: “The layout of Adderbury House is ideal for family living and entertaining. The house can be separated on the ground floor into two distinct areas to suit both needs.”

For more information, contact DS Churchill on 020 3834 8128 or at DS Churchill, London 29 Farm Street London W1J 5RL.

To view online, visit rightmove.co.uk/properties/86355909#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property has a rich history, including English poet and courtier of King Charles II's Restoration court John Wilmot.

1. Adderbury House

The property has a rich history, including English poet and courtier of King Charles II's Restoration court John Wilmot. Photo: Nigel Francis

Photo Sales
The panelled reception hall provides an impressive entrance to the house with two wings leading off.

2. Adderbury House

The panelled reception hall provides an impressive entrance to the house with two wings leading off. Photo: Nigel Francis

Photo Sales
The dining room and the drawing room/ballroom with adjoining bar and cloakroom provide a perfect space for entertaining on a grand scale

3. Adderbury House

The dining room and the drawing room/ballroom with adjoining bar and cloakroom provide a perfect space for entertaining on a grand scale Photo: Nigel Francis

Photo Sales
Many of the fireplaces and the traditional Georgian style windows remain.

4. Adderbury house 5.jpeg

Many of the fireplaces and the traditional Georgian style windows remain. Photo: Nigel Francis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanburyGeorgian