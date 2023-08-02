Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1 million Georgian country house in village close to Banbury
A well-maintained five-bedroom 18th-century property in the much sought-after village of Great Bourton, just three miles from Banbury, has come on the market with a guide price of £1.05 million.
The beautifully constructed Hill House is situated on an elevated 0.72-acre plot at the heart of the village and within walking distance from the village hall and pub.
Fine and Country, who relisted the property on Thursday July 27, said: "Dating from the late 18th century, Hill House is a fine example of Georgian construction. It provides spacious and versatile accommodation with the benefit of planning to further extend the rear of the house, making it ideal for multi-generational family living."
