Property Focus: Take a look inside this £1 million Georgian country house in village close to Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market right now.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:12 BST

A well-maintained five-bedroom 18th-century property in the much sought-after village of Great Bourton, just three miles from Banbury, has come on the market with a guide price of £1.05 million.

The beautifully constructed Hill House is situated on an elevated 0.72-acre plot at the heart of the village and within walking distance from the village hall and pub.

Fine and Country, who relisted the property on Thursday July 27, said: "Dating from the late 18th century, Hill House is a fine example of Georgian construction. It provides spacious and versatile accommodation with the benefit of planning to further extend the rear of the house, making it ideal for multi-generational family living."

For more information, contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at 83-85 Hagley Road, Birmingham, B16 8QG.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136647152#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house is built in local ironstone, and has been the much adored family home for the present owners since 1969.

The house is built in local ironstone, and has been the much adored family home for the present owners since 1969.

The drawing room features an open fireplace with wood burning stove, hearth and fender with a marble surround.

The dining room also features an open fireplace with original deep red inset tiling and an ornate marble surround.

The property features high ceilings and large windows, allowing plenty of natural light.

The dining room also features an open fireplace with original deep red inset tiling and an ornate marble surround. Photo: Submitted Image

Next Page

Page 1 of 4

Related topics:Property FocusBanburyGeorgian

