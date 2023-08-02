This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market right now.

A well-maintained five-bedroom 18th-century property in the much sought-after village of Great Bourton, just three miles from Banbury, has come on the market with a guide price of £1.05 million.

The beautifully constructed Hill House is situated on an elevated 0.72-acre plot at the heart of the village and within walking distance from the village hall and pub.

Fine and Country, who relisted the property on Thursday July 27, said: "Dating from the late 18th century, Hill House is a fine example of Georgian construction. It provides spacious and versatile accommodation with the benefit of planning to further extend the rear of the house, making it ideal for multi-generational family living."

For more information, contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at 83-85 Hagley Road, Birmingham, B16 8QG.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/136647152#/?channel=RES_BUY

Hill House The house is built in local ironstone, and has been the much adored family home for the present owners since 1969.

Hill House The drawing room features an open fireplace with wood burning stove, hearth and fender with a marble surround.

Hill House The dining room also features an open fireplace with original deep red inset tiling and an ornate marble surround.

Hill House The property features high ceilings and large windows, allowing plenty of natural light.