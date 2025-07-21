Farmington Farm is located in an elevated rural position between Shutford and the Sibfords.placeholder image
Farmington Farm is located in an elevated rural position between Shutford and the Sibfords.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this Grade II farmhouse near Banbury with an indoor swimming pool, sauna and Jacuzzi

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:38 BST
A stunning four-bedroom Grade II–listed farmhouse complete with an indoor swimming pool, sauna and Jacuzzi has been put on the market with a guide price of £3,300,000.

Farmington Farm is located in an elevated position between the village of Shutford and the Sibford villages.

The property consists of the main house and adjoining barns, which are all constructed using local Hornton ironstone.

Surrounding the property are six well-managed fields that cover around 29 acres and feature land for grazing and woodland.

There is a dining room, kitchen, drawing room, study, utility room, leisure suite with swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi and several storerooms on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, a dressing room and a gallery.

Outside the house, there is a well-maintained courtyard and gardens to the north, west and south that have mostly been laid to lawn, interspersed with various trees and an orchard area.

There is also a treehouse and children’s play area, as well as several outbuildings and barns that have been converted into workshops or storage spaces.

For more information, contact Savills on 01295 230796.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164589488#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house features well-maintained gardens as well as a stunning courtyard.

1. Farmington Farm

The house features well-maintained gardens as well as a stunning courtyard. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The farm's large kitchen and breakfast room.

2. Farmington Farm

The farm's large kitchen and breakfast room. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The kitchen and breakfast room from the other angle.

3. Farmington Farm

The kitchen and breakfast room from the other angle. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house's snug with an open fireplace.

4. Farmington Farm

The house's snug with an open fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusGrade IIBanburySavills
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice