Property Focus: Take a look inside this Grade II farmhouse near Banbury with an indoor swimming pool, sauna and Jacuzzi

Farmington Farm is located in an elevated position between the village of Shutford and the Sibford villages.

The property consists of the main house and adjoining barns, which are all constructed using local Hornton ironstone.

Surrounding the property are six well-managed fields that cover around 29 acres and feature land for grazing and woodland.

There is a dining room, kitchen, drawing room, study, utility room, leisure suite with swimming pool, sauna and jacuzzi and several storerooms on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, three of which have en suite bathrooms, a dressing room and a gallery.

Outside the house, there is a well-maintained courtyard and gardens to the north, west and south that have mostly been laid to lawn, interspersed with various trees and an orchard area.

There is also a treehouse and children’s play area, as well as several outbuildings and barns that have been converted into workshops or storage spaces.

For more information, contact Savills on 01295 230796.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164589488#/?channel=RES_BUY

