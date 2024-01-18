Property Focus: Take a look inside this former chapel converted to four-bed home near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a former Methodist chapel that has been converted into a four-bedroom home in a village near Banbury.

The Old Chapel is located in the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border village of King’s Sutton and is currently on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

Built in 1936, the former chapel has retained many of its original characteristics as well as incorporating modern features, such as a mezzanine floor.

For more information, contact Anker and Partners on 01295 234164 or at their office on High Street, Banbury, OX16 5ER.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143688944#/?channel=RES_BUY

The Old Chapel The four-bed house has a unique appearance.

The Old Chapel The open floor plan of the house gives it a spacious feel.

The Old Chapel One of the key selling points of the property is the free standing wood burning stove in the sitting room.