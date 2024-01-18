News you can trust since 1838
Property Focus: Take a look inside this former chapel converted to four-bed home near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a former Methodist chapel that has been converted into a four-bedroom home in a village near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:36 GMT

The Old Chapel is located in the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border village of King’s Sutton and is currently on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

Built in 1936, the former chapel has retained many of its original characteristics as well as incorporating modern features, such as a mezzanine floor.

For more information, contact Anker and Partners on 01295 234164 or at their office on High Street, Banbury, OX16 5ER.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143688944#/?channel=RES_BUY

The four-bed house has a unique appearance.

1. The Old Chapel

The four-bed house has a unique appearance. Photo: Submitted Image

The open floor plan of the house gives it a spacious feel.

2. The Old Chapel

The open floor plan of the house gives it a spacious feel. Photo: Submitted Image

One of the key selling points of the property is the free standing wood burning stove in the sitting room.

3. The Old Chapel

One of the key selling points of the property is the free standing wood burning stove in the sitting room. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has well-maintained beamed ceilings and wood flooring.

4. The Old Chapel

The house has well-maintained beamed ceilings and wood flooring. Photo: Submitted Image

