Property Focus: Take a look inside this converted apartment in former Banbury Co-operative building

This photo gallery takes a look at a two-bedroom apartment located in the former Co-operative Industrial Society building in Banbury’s town centre.

The apartment is located on the junction of Broad Street and George Street and has just come on the market for offers in excess of £100,000.

Featuring two bedrooms, a lounge area, an entrance hallway, and a kitchen, this large first-floor apartment requires some modernisation work.

The building, formerly the home of the Banbury Co-operative Industrial Society, dates back to 1907.

For more information contact Chancellors on 01295574524 or at their office at 1 Horse Fair, Banbury OX16 0AA.

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139194209#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Co-operative Society building The building was built in 1907. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Co-operative Society building The apartment is located on the first floor of the building. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Co-operative Society building The apartment features a sizeable sitting room. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales