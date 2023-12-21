Property Focus: Take a look inside this converted apartment in former Banbury Co-operative building
This photo gallery takes a look at a two-bedroom apartment located in the former Co-operative Industrial Society building in Banbury’s town centre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
The apartment is located on the junction of Broad Street and George Street and has just come on the market for offers in excess of £100,000.
Featuring two bedrooms, a lounge area, an entrance hallway, and a kitchen, this large first-floor apartment requires some modernisation work.
The building, formerly the home of the Banbury Co-operative Industrial Society, dates back to 1907.
For more information contact Chancellors on 01295574524 or at their office at 1 Horse Fair, Banbury OX16 0AA.
To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139194209#/?channel=RES_BUY
