The building has played an important part in the town's history as the former Banbury Co-operative Industrial Society store.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this converted apartment in former Banbury Co-operative building

This photo gallery takes a look at a two-bedroom apartment located in the former Co-operative Industrial Society building in Banbury’s town centre.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 14:58 GMT

The apartment is located on the junction of Broad Street and George Street and has just come on the market for offers in excess of £100,000.

Featuring two bedrooms, a lounge area, an entrance hallway, and a kitchen, this large first-floor apartment requires some modernisation work.

The building, formerly the home of the Banbury Co-operative Industrial Society, dates back to 1907.

For more information contact Chancellors on 01295574524 or at their office at 1 Horse Fair, Banbury OX16 0AA.

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139194209#/?channel=RES_BUY

The building was built in 1907.

1. Co-operative Society building

The building was built in 1907. Photo: Submitted Image

The apartment is located on the first floor of the building.

2. Co-operative Society building

The apartment is located on the first floor of the building. Photo: Submitted Image

The apartment features a sizeable sitting room.

3. Co-operative Society building

The apartment features a sizeable sitting room. Photo: Submitted Image

The apartment requires some work to bring it up to modern standards.

4. Co-operative Society building

The apartment requires some work to bring it up to modern standards. Photo: Sumbitted Image

