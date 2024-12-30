Property Focus: Take a look inside this charming thatched cottage for sale in village near Banbury

The three-bedroom property in Aynho has been listed with a guide price of £745,000.

Named St Patrick’s Cottage, the house is a Grade II listed building and contains period features throughout.

The stone-built house has exposed beams, oak flooring and a garden with stunning countryside views.

Estate agents Quadrant, who listed the property on December 25, say St Patrick’s Cottage is: “A beautifully presented stone-built three-bedroom cottage nestled in the heart of the picturesque village of Aynho, boasting character features that will transport you back in time.”

For more information, contact Quadrant at 10 Market Square, Bicester or 01869 221603.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/156222233#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . St Patrick's Cottage St Patrick's Cottage is located in the heart of the picturesque village of Aynho. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . St Patrick's Cottage The house has a modern and stylish kitchen. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . St Patrick's Cottage The kitchen has integrated appliances, an electric AGA and Quartz worksurfaces. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales