Property Focus: Take a look inside this charming thatched cottage for sale in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:02 GMT
A charming period cottage with a thatched roof in a village near Banbury has been put on the market.

The three-bedroom property in Aynho has been listed with a guide price of £745,000.

Named St Patrick’s Cottage, the house is a Grade II listed building and contains period features throughout.

The stone-built house has exposed beams, oak flooring and a garden with stunning countryside views.

Estate agents Quadrant, who listed the property on December 25, say St Patrick’s Cottage is: “A beautifully presented stone-built three-bedroom cottage nestled in the heart of the picturesque village of Aynho, boasting character features that will transport you back in time.”

For more information, contact Quadrant at 10 Market Square, Bicester or 01869 221603.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/156222233#/?channel=RES_BUY

St Patrick's Cottage is located in the heart of the picturesque village of Aynho.

St Patrick's Cottage is located in the heart of the picturesque village of Aynho.

The house has a modern and stylish kitchen.

The house has a modern and stylish kitchen.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, an electric AGA and Quartz worksurfaces.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, an electric AGA and Quartz worksurfaces.

Stunning countryside views are visible from the house's garden and rear-facing windows.

Stunning countryside views are visible from the house's garden and rear-facing windows.

