News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
The house has an enclosed pool garden with stone pool house and outdoor heated swimming pool ideal for entertaining.The house has an enclosed pool garden with stone pool house and outdoor heated swimming pool ideal for entertaining.
The house has an enclosed pool garden with stone pool house and outdoor heated swimming pool ideal for entertaining.

Property Focus: Take a look inside this best-selling writer's £4.5 million house near Banbury

This photo gallery take a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market now.
By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:52 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 12:59 BST

The house of writer Felix Francis, son of celebrated crime writer Dick Francis, located in the village of Hornton, has recently come on the market for offers in excess of £4,500,000.

The seven-bedroom Grade II listed Manor House has early 17th-century origins and sits on 4.75 acres of gardens, paddocks, and an all-weather manège.

Manor House also contains an enclosed pool garden with a stone pool house and an outdoor heated swimming alongside a detached two-bedroom cottage for visiting guests.

Savills, who listed the property on Wednesday September 6, said: "The house has been extensively and sympathetically extended and improved.

"Wealth of period features including open fireplaces, flagstone floors, exposed timbers, stone mullion windows, panelled doors, decorative mouldings, bays, and shuttered windows."

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796 or at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view the online, click here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139593674#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property features well maintained and generously sized gardens.

1. Manor House

The property features well maintained and generously sized gardens. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house sits on 4.75 acres and features interconnecting paddocks and all weather manege measuring 40m x 20m.

2. Manor House

The house sits on 4.75 acres and features interconnecting paddocks and all weather manege measuring 40m x 20m. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The large property also features a bedroom annexe and, adjacent to the house, a detached two bedroom cottage.

3. Manor House

The large property also features a bedroom annexe and, adjacent to the house, a detached two bedroom cottage. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The property contains a large garden to the south east that connect to the paddocks.

4. Manor House

The property contains a large garden to the south east that connect to the paddocks. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanburySavillsGrade IIWealth