Property Focus: Take a look inside this best-selling writer's £4.5 million house near Banbury

This photo gallery take a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market now.

The house of writer Felix Francis, son of celebrated crime writer Dick Francis, located in the village of Hornton, has recently come on the market for offers in excess of £4,500,000.

The seven-bedroom Grade II listed Manor House has early 17th-century origins and sits on 4.75 acres of gardens, paddocks, and an all-weather manège.

Manor House also contains an enclosed pool garden with a stone pool house and an outdoor heated swimming alongside a detached two-bedroom cottage for visiting guests.

Savills, who listed the property on Wednesday September 6, said: "The house has been extensively and sympathetically extended and improved.

"Wealth of period features including open fireplaces, flagstone floors, exposed timbers, stone mullion windows, panelled doors, decorative mouldings, bays, and shuttered windows."

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796 or at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury.

To view the online, click here https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/139593674#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Manor House The property features well maintained and generously sized gardens. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Manor House The house sits on 4.75 acres and features interconnecting paddocks and all weather manege measuring 40m x 20m. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Manor House The large property also features a bedroom annexe and, adjacent to the house, a detached two bedroom cottage. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales