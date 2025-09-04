Property focus: Take a look inside this 14-bedroom former Banbury guesthouse on the market for £1.75m

Easington House is a 15th-century farmhouse turned popular bed and breakfast on Oxford Road.

The building is a well-known landmark in Banbury and is said to be the former residence of George Washington’s nephews and the Reverend Risley Cotton.

Estate agents Fine and Country, who listed the property on Friday, August 29, described the property as: “Full of character, including some panelled rooms, flagstone flooring, working fireplaces and exposed beams. The property offers the opportunity of a versatile family home with a significant income.”

The property has been owned by the same family for over 23 years, who have operated it as a successful guesthouse in that time.

Downstairs, the property features a hallway complete with an operational open fireplace and panelled walls.

It also features a large dining room that can accommodate up to 20 guests and a cosy sitting room with a Victorian working fireplace.

The ground floor also contains two en-suite bedrooms, the kitchen/breakfast room and storage space.

On the first floor, there are two king-sized rooms, a twin room, two double bedrooms and three singles, all with smart en-suite shower rooms.

A further dual-aspect suite with a large bedroom, connecting dressing room and an en-suite bathroom is also on the first floor.

The second floor features a spacious landing with a seating area and two large bedrooms with exposed ceiling beams and en-suite bathrooms.

For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham, on 0121 3876323 or visit their office at Fine and Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/166407890#/?channel=RES_BUY

