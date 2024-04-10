Property Focus: Take a look at this stylish barn conversion in village near Banbury

Austins Barn Farm is a stylish barn conversion with an additional separate annexe or studio space set over 2.4 acres in the village of Upper Tadmarton.

The property features a large parking area, paddocks and is located within walking distance from the village’s pub, village hall and church.

Estate agent Fisher German who listed the property on Thursday April 4 said the property is: “A fabulous contemporary styled five-bedroom detached property, with the benefit of a detached studio/annexe and paddocks.”

For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191. To view online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146449919#/?channel=RES_BUY

Austins Farm Barn The property is located close to the centre of Upper Tadmarton.

Austins Farm Barn The barn has retained much of its original features.

Austins Farm Barn The master bedroom of the property features a en-suite bathroom.