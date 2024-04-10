The main building has a large living room space with plenty of natural light and a high ceiling.The main building has a large living room space with plenty of natural light and a high ceiling.
The main building has a large living room space with plenty of natural light and a high ceiling.

Property Focus: Take a look at this stylish barn conversion in village near Banbury

This photo gallery looks at a five-bedroom modern barn conversion near Banbury currently on the market with a guide price of £1,650,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:44 BST

Austins Barn Farm is a stylish barn conversion with an additional separate annexe or studio space set over 2.4 acres in the village of Upper Tadmarton.

The property features a large parking area, paddocks and is located within walking distance from the village’s pub, village hall and church.

Estate agent Fisher German who listed the property on Thursday April 4 said the property is: “A fabulous contemporary styled five-bedroom detached property, with the benefit of a detached studio/annexe and paddocks.”

For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191. To view online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146449919#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property is located close to the centre of Upper Tadmarton.

1. Austins Farm Barn

The property is located close to the centre of Upper Tadmarton. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The barn has retained much of its original features.

2. Austins Farm Barn

The barn has retained much of its original features. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The master bedroom of the property features a en-suite bathroom.

3. Austins Farm Barn

The master bedroom of the property features a en-suite bathroom. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has a modern kitchen with an Aga cooker and doors leading to the garden.

4. Austins Farm Barn

The house has a modern kitchen with an Aga cooker and doors leading to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanbury