Property Focus: Take a look at this stunning £1.2m country manor house near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market right now.

By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT

A five-bedroom 17th century manor house located in the centre of the well-desired village of Greatworth and just eight miles from Banbury has come on the market with a guide price of £1.2m.

The beautifully built Westhorpe Manor is a large but well-proportioned family home that sits in the conservation area of the village and is within walking distance of the village’s amenities.

Savills estate agents, who listed the property on Wednesday, March 15 said: “Brimming with character and dating back to the 17th century, the current vendors have sympathetically remodelled and improved this impressive home providing a charming blend of period features alongside modern living.”

For more information contact Savills on 01295 230796 or at Savills, 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132609671#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property has a large but private garden.

1. Westhorpe Manor

The property has a large but private garden. Photo: Submitted Image

The house features a double car port garage and a gravelled off-road parking for several cars.

2. Westhorpe Manor

The house features a double car port garage and a gravelled off-road parking for several cars. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen features a large island, a built in dishwasher and a generous pantry.

3. Westhorpe Manor

The kitchen features a large island, a built in dishwasher and a generous pantry. Photo: Submitted Image

The dining area has a log burner in a well-crafted exposed stone wall fireplace.

4. Westhorpe Manor

The dining area has a log burner in a well-crafted exposed stone wall fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image

