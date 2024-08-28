Property Focus: Take a look at this historic five-bedroom country home in village near Banbury

Known as Placketts, the property, which dates back to the 1600s, is set behind closed doors off the high street of Adderbury.

The 2,584-square-foot house is set across three floors and has been put on the market with a guide price of £800,000.

Placketts is located within walking distance of the village shop and pubs.

The property also features a driveway, a two-storey garage with two upstairs rooms and a workshop space to the rear.

The house has a large and well-maintained garden that provides a private escape or an ideal place to host guests.

Estate agents The Cherwell Agent said: “Discover a truly remarkable property with this Grade II Listed detached home, set in the heart of the beautiful West Adderbury. Steeped in history and dating back to the 1600s.”

For more information, contact The Cherwell Agent on 01295 234122.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151749335#/?channel=RES_BUY

