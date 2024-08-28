Placketts is located within the heart of the west of Adderbury.Placketts is located within the heart of the west of Adderbury.
Placketts is located within the heart of the west of Adderbury.

Property Focus: Take a look at this historic five-bedroom country home in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Aug 2024, 11:47 BST
A historic Grade II-listed five-bedroom house located in the heart of a scenic village near Banbury has been placed on the market.

Known as Placketts, the property, which dates back to the 1600s, is set behind closed doors off the high street of Adderbury.

The 2,584-square-foot house is set across three floors and has been put on the market with a guide price of £800,000.

Placketts is located within walking distance of the village shop and pubs.

The property also features a driveway, a two-storey garage with two upstairs rooms and a workshop space to the rear.

The house has a large and well-maintained garden that provides a private escape or an ideal place to host guests.

Estate agents The Cherwell Agent said: “Discover a truly remarkable property with this Grade II Listed detached home, set in the heart of the beautiful West Adderbury. Steeped in history and dating back to the 1600s.”

For more information, contact The Cherwell Agent on 01295 234122.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/151749335#/?channel=RES_BUY

The stylish property contains many original features, such as exposed beams and fireplaces.

1. Placketts

The stylish property contains many original features, such as exposed beams and fireplaces. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The ground floor contains an elegant formal sitting room.

2. Placketts

The ground floor contains an elegant formal sitting room. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The property's well-presented dining room.

3. Placketts

The property's well-presented dining room. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The historic property is brimming with character.

4. Placketts

The historic property is brimming with character. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusGrade IIBanbury