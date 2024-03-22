Property Focus: Take a look at this Grade II listed country house in village near Banbury

Estate agents Cherwell Agent say that Beech Tree House sits in the prettiest corner of Middleton Cheney.

The four bedroom Beech Tree House is located on the main road in the popular village of Middleton Cheney.

Retaining many of its original featues like fireplaces and wooden ceiling beams, the property is full of character.

The Cherwell Agent property agents who listed the proeprty on Thursday March 21 said: “Positioned within arguably the prettiest part of the village, the Grade II Listed 'Beech Tree House' stands as an imposing four-bedroom character home with a generous plot.”

For more information, contact The Cherwell Agent at 01295 234122.