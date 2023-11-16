News you can trust since 1838
Property Focus: Take a look at this delightful Grade II terrace home in Kineton

This photo gallery looks at a beautiful Grade II-listed mid-terrace house on the market in the sought-after village of Kineton.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Nov 2023, 11:35 GMT

The Bridge Street property is a recently renovated three-bedroom home situated at the heart of the large south Warwickshire village and has a guide price of £349,000.

Featuring a spacious kitchen, a lounge, and a private garden, the house would make an ideal home for a growing family.

Yopa, who listed the property, said: “This property has recently been renovated to a high standard by the current owner. It is arranged over three floors and, in brief, comprises a spacious kitchen diner, a lounge with a wood burner with access to a beautifully maintained private garden. In the garden is a summer house or office with power and insulation.”

For more information, contact Yopa at 09120252 or at their office at Meridian House, Wheatfield Way, Hinckley, LE10 1YG.

To view the property online, visit https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/369814

The three-bedroom property has been well maintained.

1. Kineton

The three-bedroom property has been well maintained.

The lounge has a wood burner and access to a beautifully maintained private garden.

2. Kineton

The lounge has a wood burner and access to a beautifully maintained private garden. Photo: Submitted Image

The property has maintained many of its original period features.

3. Kineton

The property has maintained many of its original period features. Photo: Submitted Image

All three bedrooms are double size and feature built-in storage.

4. Kineton

All three bedrooms are double size and feature built-in storage. Photo: Submitted Image

