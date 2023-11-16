Property Focus: Take a look at this delightful Grade II terrace home in Kineton

The Bridge Street property is a recently renovated three-bedroom home situated at the heart of the large south Warwickshire village and has a guide price of £349,000.

Yopa, who listed the property, said: “This property has recently been renovated to a high standard by the current owner. It is arranged over three floors and, in brief, comprises a spacious kitchen diner, a lounge with a wood burner with access to a beautifully maintained private garden. In the garden is a summer house or office with power and insulation.”