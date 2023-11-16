Property Focus: Take a look at this delightful Grade II terrace home in Kineton
The Bridge Street property is a recently renovated three-bedroom home situated at the heart of the large south Warwickshire village and has a guide price of £349,000.
Featuring a spacious kitchen, a lounge, and a private garden, the house would make an ideal home for a growing family.
Yopa, who listed the property, said: “This property has recently been renovated to a high standard by the current owner. It is arranged over three floors and, in brief, comprises a spacious kitchen diner, a lounge with a wood burner with access to a beautifully maintained private garden. In the garden is a summer house or office with power and insulation.”
For more information, contact Yopa at 09120252 or at their office at Meridian House, Wheatfield Way, Hinckley, LE10 1YG.
To view the property online, visit https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/369814