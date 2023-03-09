After years of hard work, the former Chenderit student has transformed a Victorian house into a Scandinavian-inspired, cosy family home.

The Nook in Hook Norton was in a semi-derelict state until local woodworker George Fisher began refurbishing it into his very own stylish modern family home with a workshop for his bespoke design and build woodwork business.

The property is now on the market with Savills estate agents, with a guide price of £850,000.

George Fisher said: "For years I had wanted to be able to combine my business and home, and it was only when we found The Nook in Hook Norton that I realised it would be possible to create a family home to showcase my work and have a workshop on site so I can avoid commuting and the costs of renting a workshop.

"Hook Norton is a wonderful village with a really strong community, and it's fantastic to be able to combine my family life with my thriving business."

For more information on George Fisher’s woodwork, visit www.georgefisherwoodwork.com/ or the property visit search.savills.com/property-detail/gbbarsbas220006

1 . The Nook The wooden-clad annexe features a workshop, which George Fisher used to store woodworking machinery as well as his much-loved handcrafted cedar-strip canoe. Photo: BEN NICHOLSON

2 . The Nook All of the rooms feature unique woodwork features designed and created by George Fisher. Photo: BEN NICHOLSON

3 . The Nook The kitchen worktops were once archivist shelving from the Natural History Museum and date back to 1910. Photo: BEN NICHOLSON

4 . The Nook The property features a large onsite workshop that George used to design and build bespoke woodwork. Photo: BEN NICHOLSON