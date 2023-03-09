Property Focus: Take a look at how this former Banbury student has beautifully restored a Hook Norton house
After years of hard work, the former Chenderit student has transformed a Victorian house into a Scandinavian-inspired, cosy family home.
The Nook in Hook Norton was in a semi-derelict state until local woodworker George Fisher began refurbishing it into his very own stylish modern family home with a workshop for his bespoke design and build woodwork business.
The property is now on the market with Savills estate agents, with a guide price of £850,000.
George Fisher said: "For years I had wanted to be able to combine my business and home, and it was only when we found The Nook in Hook Norton that I realised it would be possible to create a family home to showcase my work and have a workshop on site so I can avoid commuting and the costs of renting a workshop.
"Hook Norton is a wonderful village with a really strong community, and it's fantastic to be able to combine my family life with my thriving business."