The fashionably designed Victorian villa townhouse features a cosy living room with a log burner and a large double glazed window.

Property Focus: See inside this quirky and colourfully decorated Victorian villa in Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a colourful and quirky five bedroom Victorian villa close to Banbury town centre.

By Jack Ingham
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 2:48pm

The uniquely designed and creatively decorated five-bedroom Victorian villa, which has maintained many of its original features is located just a five-minute walk from the heart of Banbury town centre and has just come on the market.

The large townhouse on Newlands Road contains a sizable garden, on-street parking, and many quirky features that make the Newlands Villa property a “perfect and full of character home to raise a family in”, according to the estate agents Stanbra Powell.

They listed the property on Friday, February 17, for £415,000 – and said: "Located within easy walking distance of the town centre and railway station is this well-presented Victorian villa boasting five double bedrooms and many character features throughout."

For more information contact Stanbra Powell 01295 236032, or at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury.

Or click here to view the property online: rightmove.co.uk/properties/131783861#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Newland Villa

The large five bedroom property is a five minute walk from Banbury market place and a 15 minute walk from Banbury train station.

Photo: Submitted Image

2. Newland Villas

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of base units with hardwood worktops with space for white goods.

Photo: Submitted Image

3. Newland Villa

The cosy living room is large enough to house a number of sofa's and chairs.

Photo: Submitted Image

4. Newland Villa

The colourful entrance corridor contains stripped floorboards and a radiator.

Photo: Submitted Image

