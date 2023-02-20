Property Focus: See inside this quirky and colourfully decorated Victorian villa in Banbury
This photo gallery takes a look at a colourful and quirky five bedroom Victorian villa close to Banbury town centre.
The uniquely designed and creatively decorated five-bedroom Victorian villa, which has maintained many of its original features is located just a five-minute walk from the heart of Banbury town centre and has just come on the market.
The large townhouse on Newlands Road contains a sizable garden, on-street parking, and many quirky features that make the Newlands Villa property a “perfect and full of character home to raise a family in”, according to the estate agents Stanbra Powell.
They listed the property on Friday, February 17, for £415,000 – and said: "Located within easy walking distance of the town centre and railway station is this well-presented Victorian villa boasting five double bedrooms and many character features throughout."
For more information contact Stanbra Powell 01295 236032, or at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury.
Or click here to view the property online: rightmove.co.uk/properties/131783861#/?channel=RES_BUY