Property Focus: See inside this modern flat built within historical building right in the heart of Banbury town centre

This photo gallery takes a look at a recently developed and spectacular flat right in the heart of Banbury town centre.

A stunning one-bedroom modern flat in a development of one of Banbury’s most treasured buildings at the heart of the centre has just come on the market.

The Tudor Yard property is one of seven flats in the historic building, which was originally constructed in the 16th century and has a Grade II* listing, making it one of only two buildings in the town to have that level of protection.

Stanbra Powell estate agents, who listed the property on Monday January 9, said: "From surviving the great fire of 1628 to being kept by the Robins family as an ironmongers for nearly 100 years, Tudor Yard now offers spectacular modern living with charm and character executed to the highest standard."

For more information contact Stanbra Powell 01295 236032, or at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury.

Or click here to view the property online: rightmove.co.uk/properties/121195109#/?

1. Tudor Yard The apartment has a beautifully landscaped and illuminated courtyard with natural sandstone paving and a striking Acer tree. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2. Tudor Yard The apartment has a plenty of character using exposed brickwork, original timbers and internal doors dating back to the 19th century. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3. Tudor Yard The apartment has a high quality kitchen with built-in appliances including an oven, washer/dryer and a fridge. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4. Tudor Yard The porcelain tiled floor and walls bathroom comes with a rainfall shower and a heated towel rail. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales