Property Focus: See inside this handsome six-bedroom family home near Banbury
This photo gallery takes a look at a classy six-bedroom village house near Banbury, which has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,150,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST
The spacious property was originally built in the 1950s but has been renovated in a classy modern style.
Located in the much sought-after village of Great Bourton, the country house is conveniently situated for Junction 11 of the M40 and Banbury.
For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham, at 0121 387 6323.
To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137003918#/?channel=RES_BUY
1 / 4