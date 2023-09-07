News you can trust since 1838
The spacious detached family residence spans almost 4,000 square feet.

Property Focus: See inside this handsome six-bedroom family home near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a classy six-bedroom village house near Banbury, which has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,150,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 16:38 BST

The spacious property was originally built in the 1950s but has been renovated in a classy modern style.

Located in the much sought-after village of Great Bourton, the country house is conveniently situated for Junction 11 of the M40 and Banbury.

For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham, at 0121 387 6323.

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137003918#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property benefits from enclosed gardens which surround the property, with a formal front garden with ornamental pond.

1. Parnassus

The property benefits from enclosed gardens which surround the property, with a formal front garden with ornamental pond. Photo: Submitted Image

The rear the garden is laid with lawn and mature borders and there is also a gazebo with a paved sitting area.

2. Parnassus

The rear the garden is laid with lawn and mature borders and there is also a gazebo with a paved sitting area. Photo: Submitted Image

The bathrooms have been fitted with all the newest modifications.

3. Parnassus

The bathrooms have been fitted with all the newest modifications. Photo: Submitted Image

The attic rooms have plenty of character and make perfect children's bedrooms.

4. Parnassus

The attic rooms have plenty of character and make perfect children's bedrooms. Photo: Submitted Image

