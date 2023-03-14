Property Focus: See inside this converted flat close to Banbury town centre
This photo gallery takes a look at a developed large and spacious flat close to the town centre of Banbury
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT
A former town centre office building converted into a large flat inside a Grade II listed building in a well sought after area of the town centre has just come on the market.
The top-floor property in South Bar Street is within walking distance of all the town centre amenities. It also comes with its own parking bay and access to a communal garden.
The property is listed with Stanbra Powell estate agents, with a guide price of £250,000.
For more information contact Stanbra Powell 01295 236032, or at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury.
Or click here to view the property online:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86089044#/?channel=RES_BUY
