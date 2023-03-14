News you can trust since 1838
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
2 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
3 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
5 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
6 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats
The Grade II listed building is within walking distance to all the town centre amenities.
The Grade II listed building is within walking distance to all the town centre amenities.
The Grade II listed building is within walking distance to all the town centre amenities.

Property Focus: See inside this converted flat close to Banbury town centre

This photo gallery takes a look at a developed large and spacious flat close to the town centre of Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:52 GMT

A former town centre office building converted into a large flat inside a Grade II listed building in a well sought after area of the town centre has just come on the market.

The top-floor property in South Bar Street is within walking distance of all the town centre amenities. It also comes with its own parking bay and access to a communal garden.

The property is listed with Stanbra Powell estate agents, with a guide price of £250,000.

For more information contact Stanbra Powell 01295 236032, or at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury.

Or click here to view the property online:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86089044#/?channel=RES_BUY

The kitchen and dining room area features exposed beams recessed spotlights and sash cord windows facing the front.

1. South Bar Street

The kitchen and dining room area features exposed beams recessed spotlights and sash cord windows facing the front. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The spacious layout of the kitchen/dining room area provides plenty of space for entertaining guests.

2. South Bar Street

The spacious layout of the kitchen/dining room area provides plenty of space for entertaining guests. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The current tenant enjoys a cosy living room set up with plants and candles.

3. South Bar Street

The current tenant enjoys a cosy living room set up with plants and candles. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The main bedroom features window to the rear and the front, with a vaulted ceiling and exposed timber beams.

4. South Bar Street

The main bedroom features window to the rear and the front, with a vaulted ceiling and exposed timber beams. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Property FocusBanburyGrade II