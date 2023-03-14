Property Focus: See inside this converted flat close to Banbury town centre

This photo gallery takes a look at a developed large and spacious flat close to the town centre of Banbury

A former town centre office building converted into a large flat inside a Grade II listed building in a well sought after area of the town centre has just come on the market.

The top-floor property in South Bar Street is within walking distance of all the town centre amenities. It also comes with its own parking bay and access to a communal garden.

The property is listed with Stanbra Powell estate agents, with a guide price of £250,000.

For more information contact Stanbra Powell 01295 236032, or at 5-6a Horse Fair, Banbury.

Or click here to view the property online:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/86089044#/?channel=RES_BUY

South Bar Street The kitchen and dining room area features exposed beams recessed spotlights and sash cord windows facing the front.

South Bar Street The spacious layout of the kitchen/dining room area provides plenty of space for entertaining guests.

South Bar Street The current tenant enjoys a cosy living room set up with plants and candles.

South Bar Street The main bedroom features window to the rear and the front, with a vaulted ceiling and exposed timber beams.