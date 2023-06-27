Property Focus: See inside this charming and unique £1million village family home near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a beautiful and stylish village family home located just five miles from Banbury.

Essex House, in the ironstone village of Horley, located close to the Warwickshire borders, has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £1,320,000.

The detached four-bedroom house has been in the same family ownership for many years and has been put on the market for the first time in over 50 years.

Fisher German, who listed the property on Saturday June 24, said: "Believed to date from the 18th century with later additions, of local Hornton stone with a brick rear extension, it has been beautifully and stylishly updated throughout, whilst still retaining its period charm with many original features.

"The accommodation flows very well, with well-proportioned rooms with high ceilings and plenty of natural light, creating a beautiful home."

For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191. Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/135534458#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Essex House The detached property, set in the historic village of Horley, features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Essex House The family home is on the market for the first time in over 50 years . Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Essex House The accommodation has well-proportioned rooms with high ceilings, and plenty of natural light, creating a beautiful family home. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4 . Essex House The kitchen has a vaulted beamed ceiling with a bespoke ‘ethnic’ kitchen and freestanding carved wood storage units and a range oven. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales