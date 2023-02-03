This photo gallery takes a look at a beautiful thatched-roof cottage in the heart of a picturesque village near Banbury on the market right now.

A magical two-bedroom cottage situated in the very heart of a charming historic village with views over a quaint duck pond has just come on the market in the village of Wroxton, just outside of Banbury.

The cottage, which is one of the oldest properties in the village, is opposite the Jacobean-era Wroxton Manor and is close to many good walking routes in the idyllic Oxfordshire countryside.

Chancellors Estate and Letting Agents, who listed the property on Tuesday January 31, said: "Opposite Wroxton Abbey this beautiful detached thatched cottage is ready to go. Ideal for an Air B & B or short term holiday let as it is currently being used for."

