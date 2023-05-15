News you can trust since 1838
Property Focus: See inside these six elegant flats within a historic manor house near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at six modern flats located inside a Grade II Listed former manor house near Banbury.

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th May 2023, 09:22 BST

Le Hall Place, a former manor house in Adderbury and former home of folklorist and Morris dancing preservationist Janet Heatley Blunt, has recently gone on the market with a guide price of £1,750,000.

The property, which is constructed from Hornton stone and has retained much of its original period features, has now been divided into six self-contained apartments and a cottage.

Fisher German, who listed the property on Tuesday, May 9, said: "The property probably dates back to the 14th and 15th centuries, with later 17th century additions. The property has extensive gardens and grounds, both formal and informal, with countryside views to the west.

"The property is currently divided into six self-contained apartments and a detached cottage.

"Alternatively, in the future, it could perhaps be transformed and restored back into the original Manor House, which would make it a truly impressive home of great stature."

For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191 or at 2a, Banbury Office Village, Noral Way, Banbury.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/128046662#/?channel=RES_BUY

The building is built from local Hornton stone and has extensive gardens and grounds.

1. Le Hall Place

The building is built from local Hornton stone and has extensive gardens and grounds. Photo: Submitted Image

The property is located in the village of Adderbury and four miles south of Banbury.

2. Le Hall Place

The property is located in the village of Adderbury and four miles south of Banbury. Photo: Submitted Image

The property has extensive gardens and grounds, both formal and informal, with countryside views to the west.

3. Le Hall Place

The property has extensive gardens and grounds, both formal and informal, with countryside views to the west. Photo: Submitted Image

The property is surrounded by appealing gardens, to the east there is a private walled garden with lawned areas and many mature trees and borders.

4. Le Hall Place

The property is surrounded by appealing gardens, to the east there is a private walled garden with lawned areas and many mature trees and borders. Photo: Submitted Image

