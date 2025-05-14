Sorbrook Manor has been brought to the market for the first time in 75 years.placeholder image
Sorbrook Manor has been brought to the market for the first time in 75 years.

Property Focus: Rare chance to see inside substantial £5m manor house, set in 17 acres of countryside near Banbury

By News Reporter
Published 14th May 2025, 11:10 BST
A substantial manor house and coach house, set within 17 acres of private gardens and grounds, on the edge of the village of Adderbury, has been brought to the market for the first time in 75 years.

Sorbrook Manor is an impressive country house dating back to 1911. The property occupies a private, elevated position on the edge of the Adderbury and is on the market with Savills and Knight Frank for nearly £5million.

The main house is constructed of Hornton stone under a slate roof, and features sash, leaded and stone mullion windows, offering views over the garden and countryside beyond.

There is also a croquet lawn, swimming pool and various outbuildings including a potting shed and two greenhouses. An old barn occupies the field closest to the house, which could be converted, subject to planning permission.

Sorbrook Manor is being offered to the market for a guide price of £4,950,000.

Property Focus: Sorbrook Manor

Photo: Ben Nicholson

Property Focus: Sorbrook Manor

Photo: Ben Nicholson

Property Focus: Sorbrook Manor

Photo: Ben Nicholson

Property Focus: Sorbrook Manor

Photo: Ben Nicholson

