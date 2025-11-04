Property Focus: Look inside this unique Georgian family home in a village near Banbury

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom home is one of four similar properties set within the courtyard of the former stables of Abberbury House.

Located close to the centre of Adderbury, the home has its own gardens and a large shared parking area.

Chancellors estate agents, who listed the property, said: “This property once formed part of the main manor house and sits within the grounds. Internally, the property is finished to a very high standard.”

On the ground floor, there is a kitchen/breakfast room, a toilet, a dining room, a sitting room and a study.

In the garden, there is a shed and an outbuilding, which has previously been used as a home office.

On the first floor, there is a further bathroom and the three bedrooms.

For more information, contact Chancellors on 01295 957817 or visit their office at 1 Horse Fair, Banbury.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/168255986#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Adderbury The house is one of four properties in the former courtyard of Adderbury House. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Adderbury The home has well-presented and spacious rooms. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales