Property Focus: Look inside this two-bedroom home converted from a village pub near Banbury
The two-bedroom property is located in the popular village of Adderbury and is for sale with a guide price of £250,000.
Situated in what used to be the White Hart a 300-year-old pub that closed in 2001 to be renovated into private residences.
Chancellors, who listed the property on Thursday January 4, said: “The property comprises of an open plan living with a balcony overlooking the courtyard to the rear. With allocated parking.”
For more information contact Chancellors on 01295 957817 or at their office at 1 Horse Fair, Banbury, OX16 0AA.
To view online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143367452#/?channel=RES_BUY