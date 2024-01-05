News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
The flat is located on the site of the 300-year-old White Hart pub.The flat is located on the site of the 300-year-old White Hart pub.
The flat is located on the site of the 300-year-old White Hart pub.

Property Focus: Look inside this two-bedroom home converted from a village pub near Banbury

This photo gallery looks at a two-bedroom flat converted from a historic village pub in Adderbury currently on the market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT

The two-bedroom property is located in the popular village of Adderbury and is for sale with a guide price of £250,000.

Situated in what used to be the White Hart a 300-year-old pub that closed in 2001 to be renovated into private residences.

Chancellors, who listed the property on Thursday January 4, said: “The property comprises of an open plan living with a balcony overlooking the courtyard to the rear. With allocated parking.”

For more information contact Chancellors on 01295 957817 or at their office at 1 Horse Fair, Banbury, OX16 0AA.

To view online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143367452#/?channel=RES_BUY

The flat has its own allocated parking in the courtyard behind.

1. White Hart Adderbury

The flat has its own allocated parking in the courtyard behind. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The flat has an open plan design with high beamed ceilings.

2. White Hart Adderbury

The flat has an open plan design with high beamed ceilings. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The flat has had recent refurbishments to give it a modern feel.

3. White Hart Adderbury

The flat has had recent refurbishments to give it a modern feel. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The flat features a cosy modern kitchen.

4. White Hart Adderbury

The flat features a cosy modern kitchen. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanbury