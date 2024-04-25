The property situated in the heart of the village just a short walk from the post office and pub.The property situated in the heart of the village just a short walk from the post office and pub.
Property Focus: Look inside this stylishly converted village bakery near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at a former village bakery shop that has been converted into a modern home near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:51 BST

The former baker shop and granary is located in King’s Sutton and is currently on the market with a guide price of £895,000.

Named The Old Bakehouse, the property contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a covered parking area.

Fisher German - who listed the property on Monday, April 15 - said the property is a “well thought out family home offering light and well proportioned stylish rooms”.For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191 or visit the Banbury office at Banbury Office Village, Noral Way.

To view online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146844878#/?channel=RES_BUY

The building was formerly the King's Sutton village bakery.

1. The Old Bakehouse

The building was formerly the King's Sutton village bakery.

The house has gravel parking to the front and rear.

2. The Old Bakehouse

The house has gravel parking to the front and rear.

A neat and well-presented garden lays to the back of the house.

3. The Old Bakehouse

A neat and well-presented garden lays to the back of the house.

Many of the original features of the property like exposed stonework and beams still remain.

4. The Old Bakehouse (12).jpg

Many of the original features of the property like exposed stonework and beams still remain.

