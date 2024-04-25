Property Focus: Look inside this stylishly converted village bakery near Banbury

The former baker shop and granary is located in King’s Sutton and is currently on the market with a guide price of £895,000.

Named The Old Bakehouse, the property contains four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a covered parking area.

Fisher German - who listed the property on Monday, April 15 - said the property is a “well thought out family home offering light and well proportioned stylish rooms”.For more information, contact Fisher German at 03301 658191 or visit the Banbury office at Banbury Office Village, Noral Way.

To view online, visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/146844878#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . The Old Bakehouse The building was formerly the King's Sutton village bakery. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . The Old Bakehouse The house has gravel parking to the front and rear. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . The Old Bakehouse A neat and well-presented garden lays to the back of the house. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales