Property Focus: Look inside this stylish Grade II listed barn conversion in a village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Mar 2025, 10:27 BST
A Grade II listed barn conversion near Banbury has recently been placed on the property market with a guide price of £595,000.

The three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located on Middle Lane, Shotteswell.

It is set across two floors and features a double staircase and stylish decor throughout.

The property is a part of three barn conversions that form part of a courtyard development.

Inside, the property has a fitted kitchen, dining room, sitting room and a cloakroom.

Outside the home, there is a single garage, a front garden, and a fully enclosed rear garden with views across beautiful countryside.

For more information, contact Hamptons on 01295 230582 or visit their office at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159907628#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house has a modern kitchen with a range of Laura Ashley base and eye level units.

1. Shotteswell

The house has a modern kitchen with a range of Laura Ashley base and eye level units. Photo: Submitted Image

The property's living room.

2. Shotteswell

The property's living room. Photo: STUART TIPPLESTON

The double staircase is one of the main features of the house.

3. Shotteswell

The double staircase is one of the main features of the house. Photo: STUART TIPPLESTON

The property has three bathrooms.

4. Shotteswell

The property has three bathrooms. Photo: STUART TIPPLESTON

