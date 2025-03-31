Property Focus: Look inside this stylish Grade II listed barn conversion in a village near Banbury

The three-bedroom and three-bathroom home is located on Middle Lane, Shotteswell.

It is set across two floors and features a double staircase and stylish decor throughout.

The property is a part of three barn conversions that form part of a courtyard development.

Inside, the property has a fitted kitchen, dining room, sitting room and a cloakroom.

Outside the home, there is a single garage, a front garden, and a fully enclosed rear garden with views across beautiful countryside.

For more information, contact Hamptons on 01295 230582 or visit their office at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/159907628#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Shotteswell The house has a modern kitchen with a range of Laura Ashley base and eye level units. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales