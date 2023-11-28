Property Focus: Look inside this stunning £1.5 million home with swimming pool and sauna near Banbury
The five-bedroom property on Bulls Lane, King’s Sutton, features a swimming complex, sauna, and large garden room.
Located in the heart of the village, it is less than half a mile to the village train station and a 15 minute drive to Banbury.
Fine and Country, who listed the property, said: “A stunning country home in a sought after village which offers flexible and spacious accommodation throughout along with a wonderful swimming pool complex.”
For more information contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at their office at 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP
To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140637605#/?channel=RES_BUY