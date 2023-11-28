News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
The property is located in the heart of King's Sutton.The property is located in the heart of King's Sutton.
The property is located in the heart of King's Sutton.

Property Focus: Look inside this stunning £1.5 million home with swimming pool and sauna near Banbury

This gallery looks at a stunning home in a village near Banbury on the market for offers over £1,500,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT

The five-bedroom property on Bulls Lane, King’s Sutton, features a swimming complex, sauna, and large garden room.

Located in the heart of the village, it is less than half a mile to the village train station and a 15 minute drive to Banbury.

Fine and Country, who listed the property, said: “A stunning country home in a sought after village which offers flexible and spacious accommodation throughout along with a wonderful swimming pool complex.”

For more information contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at their office at 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140637605#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house features a large conservatory leading on to the patio area.

1. Bulls Lane

The house features a large conservatory leading on to the patio area. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The large patio area has great views over the village.

2. Bulls Lane

The large patio area has great views over the village. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The property has a raised garden and a triple garage.

3. Bulls Lane

The property has a raised garden and a triple garage. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The beautiful gardens have been well maintained.

4. Bulls Lane

The beautiful gardens have been well maintained. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanburyBirmingham