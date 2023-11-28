Property Focus: Look inside this stunning £1.5 million home with swimming pool and sauna near Banbury

This gallery looks at a stunning home in a village near Banbury on the market for offers over £1,500,000.

The five-bedroom property on Bulls Lane, King’s Sutton, features a swimming complex, sauna, and large garden room.

Located in the heart of the village, it is less than half a mile to the village train station and a 15 minute drive to Banbury.

Fine and Country, who listed the property, said: “A stunning country home in a sought after village which offers flexible and spacious accommodation throughout along with a wonderful swimming pool complex.”

For more information contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at their office at 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/140637605#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Bulls Lane The house features a large conservatory leading on to the patio area. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Bulls Lane The large patio area has great views over the village. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Bulls Lane The property has a raised garden and a triple garage. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales