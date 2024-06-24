The stunning five-bedroom former Wardington vicarage is currently on the market.The stunning five-bedroom former Wardington vicarage is currently on the market.
Property Focus: Look inside this stunning converted vicarage in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 24th Jun 2024, 11:34 BST
This photo gallery takes a look inside a unique five-bedroom converted vicarage near Banbury that is currently on the market.

The large property in Wardington has been placed on the market by estate agents Gatekeeper with a price of £850,000.

Located at the heart of the picturesque village, four miles outside Banbury, the old vicarage boasts five bedrooms, extensive gardens, and a double garage.

The property still has many of its original period features and contains plenty of space in the kitchen and dining areas for entertaining guests.

Gatekeeper, who listed the property on Monday (June 17), said: “This exceptional, unique home is perfect for those seeking a blend of historical charm and modern convenience in a vibrant village setting.

"The property's period features, such as original beams and beautiful windows, add character and warmth throughout.”

For more information call Gatekeeper on 01793 540534 or to view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149252771#/?channel=RES_BUY

The large property is nestled in a sought-after village location, roughly four miles from the centre of Banbury.

1. Wardington Vicarage

The large property is nestled in a sought-after village location, roughly four miles from the centre of Banbury.Photo: Eddie Esdale

The property features a spacious living room, ideal for entertaining guests.

2. Wardington Vicarage

The property features a spacious living room, ideal for entertaining guests.Photo: Eddie Esdale

The living room's character is accentuated by original wood beams and includes a multi-fuel wood burner.

3. Wardington Vicarage

The living room's character is accentuated by original wood beams and includes a multi-fuel wood burner.Photo: Eddie Esdale

Many of the property's rooms have large windows, with seats.

4. Wardington Vicarage

Many of the property's rooms have large windows, with seats.Photo: Eddie Esdale

