Property Focus: Look inside this stunning converted vicarage in village near Banbury

The large property in Wardington has been placed on the market by estate agents Gatekeeper with a price of £850,000.

Located at the heart of the picturesque village, four miles outside Banbury, the old vicarage boasts five bedrooms, extensive gardens, and a double garage.

The property still has many of its original period features and contains plenty of space in the kitchen and dining areas for entertaining guests.

Gatekeeper, who listed the property on Monday (June 17), said: “This exceptional, unique home is perfect for those seeking a blend of historical charm and modern convenience in a vibrant village setting.

"The property's period features, such as original beams and beautiful windows, add character and warmth throughout.”

For more information call Gatekeeper on 01793 540534 or to view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149252771#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Wardington Vicarage The large property is nestled in a sought-after village location, roughly four miles from the centre of Banbury.Photo: Eddie Esdale Photo Sales

2 . Wardington Vicarage The property features a spacious living room, ideal for entertaining guests.Photo: Eddie Esdale Photo Sales

3 . Wardington Vicarage The living room's character is accentuated by original wood beams and includes a multi-fuel wood burner.Photo: Eddie Esdale Photo Sales