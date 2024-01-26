Property Focus: Look inside this £1 million Grade II listed town house in Deddington

The eight-bedroom town house named the Hermitage is believed to date back to the mid-17th century and is a prominent feature of Deddington’s market square.

Built with limestone ashlar, the well-maintained property contains private parking, a cellar, a walled garden, four bathrooms and three reception rooms.

Knight Frank, who listed the property on Tuesday January 23, said: “The Hermitage is an important village house with the benefit of private parking for a number of cars and 0.26 acres of garden.

“The Hermitage lies within the picturesque market town of Deddington, not far from the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

For more information, contact estate agents Knight Frank on 01865 638863 or visit their office at Unit 3, 274 Banbury Road, Summertown, Oxford.

To view the property online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143929484#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . The Hermitage The house is located in the very heart of the popular town of Deddington. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . The Hermitage The house is in close proximity to the town's shops and amenities. Photo: Submited Image Photo Sales

3 . The Hermitage The large reception hall leads to a beautiful drawing room with an open fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales