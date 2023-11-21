News you can trust since 1838
Property Focus: Look inside this modern £1 million six-bed home in village near Banbury

This gallery looks at a large family home in a village near Banbury on the market for offers over £1,000,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT

The detached 1950s-built house is located in the popular village of Great Bourton, around five miles north of Banbury.

Named Parnassus, it features a large hallway, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and enclosed gardens with a sun terrace.

Fine and Country, who listed the property on Wednesday, November 15, said: “A handsome detached family residence spanning almost 4,000 square feet of flexible accommodation.”

For more information contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at their office at 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137003918#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house has beautifully maintained private gardens.

1. Parnassus

The house has beautifully maintained private gardens. Photo: Submitted Image

The back garden has a lawn with mature borders and a sun terrace.

2. Parnassus

The back garden has a lawn with mature borders and a sun terrace. Photo: Submitted Image

The spacious entrance hall has a coat cupboard and large double windows to the rear.

3. Parnassus

The spacious entrance hall has a coat cupboard and large double windows to the rear. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen is one of the main selling points of the house and features a large island.

4. Parnassus

The kitchen is one of the main selling points of the house and features a large island. Photo: Submitted Image

