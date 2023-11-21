Property Focus: Look inside this modern £1 million six-bed home in village near Banbury
This gallery looks at a large family home in a village near Banbury on the market for offers over £1,000,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT
The detached 1950s-built house is located in the popular village of Great Bourton, around five miles north of Banbury.
Named Parnassus, it features a large hallway, a modern kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and enclosed gardens with a sun terrace.
Fine and Country, who listed the property on Wednesday, November 15, said: “A handsome detached family residence spanning almost 4,000 square feet of flexible accommodation.”
For more information contact Fine and Country on 0121 387 6323 or at their office at 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP
To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137003918#/?channel=RES_BUY
