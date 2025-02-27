The impressive and well-maintained Edwardian property overlooks the Oxford Road.The impressive and well-maintained Edwardian property overlooks the Oxford Road.
The impressive and well-maintained Edwardian property overlooks the Oxford Road.

Property focus: Look inside this impressive five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse for sale in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 27th Feb 2025, 09:52 BST
This gallery takes a look inside an impressive five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Banbury that has been placed on the market with a guide price of £775,000.

Located on Oxford Road, the well-presented five-bedroom house was put up for sale by Strutt and Parker yesterday (February 26).

Describing the property, Strutt and Parker said: “A spacious five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse which has been sympathetically restored whilst retaining many period features.”

The house is set over three large floors with high ceilings and also includes a cellar.

The ground floor features a kitchen, a sitting room, a dining room and a utility room.

Outside, the property features a well-maintained garden, which has been laid to lawn with raised borders and a paved terrace.

For more information, contact Strutt and Parker at 01295 231058, or visit their office at office 51 Bloxham Mill, Barford Road, Bloxham.

To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158728619#/floorplan?activePlan=1&channel=RES_BUY

The property has a beautiful back garden that is primarily laid to lawn with raised, borders and has a paved terrace.

1. Oxford Road

The property has a beautiful back garden that is primarily laid to lawn with raised, borders and has a paved terrace.

The entrance hallway of the property, with a staircase leading to the first floor.

2. Oxford Road

The entrance hallway of the property, with a staircase leading to the first floor.

The well-maintained property features much of its original period features.

3. Oxford Road

The well-maintained property features much of its original period features.

The landing of the property.

4. Oxford Road

The landing of the property.

