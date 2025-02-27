Property focus: Look inside this impressive five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse for sale in Banbury

Located on Oxford Road, the well-presented five-bedroom house was put up for sale by Strutt and Parker yesterday (February 26).
Describing the property, Strutt and Parker said: “A spacious five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse which has been sympathetically restored whilst retaining many period features.”
The house is set over three large floors with high ceilings and also includes a cellar.
The ground floor features a kitchen, a sitting room, a dining room and a utility room.
Outside, the property features a well-maintained garden, which has been laid to lawn with raised borders and a paved terrace.
For more information, contact Strutt and Parker at 01295 231058, or visit their office at office 51 Bloxham Mill, Barford Road, Bloxham.
To view online, visit:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/158728619#/floorplan?activePlan=1&channel=RES_BUY
