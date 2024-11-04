Property Focus: Look inside this charming period cottage in village near Banbury

Leys View is a stone-built cottage that is believed to have been built in the 1890s.

The four-bedroom house is located in the sought-after village of Shenington, close to the Cotswolds area of outstanding beauty.

The property is set over 1,396 square feet and features a mature landscaped garden.

A sitting room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, and conservatory leading to the garden are located on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the property has four well-proportioned rooms and a recently improved bathroom.

Estate agent Savills put the property on the market on Monday, October 28.

Describing the property, Savills said the property is a "charming period cottage on the edge of a popular village with a generous garden."

For more information, contact Savills at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, or 01295 230796.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149351765#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Leys View The house was originally constructed in the 1890's but has been extended and improved over the years. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Leys View The property has an enclosed and private landscaped garden, which surrounds it. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Leys View Leys View is located in the village of Shenington close to the conservation area of the Cotswolds. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales