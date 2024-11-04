Leys View is a charming cottage for sale in the village of Shenington.placeholder image
Property Focus: Look inside this charming period cottage in village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:14 BST
This gallery takes a look inside a charming village home near Banbury that has been placed on the market with an asking price of £595,000.

Leys View is a stone-built cottage that is believed to have been built in the 1890s.

The four-bedroom house is located in the sought-after village of Shenington, close to the Cotswolds area of outstanding beauty.

The property is set over 1,396 square feet and features a mature landscaped garden.

A sitting room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, and conservatory leading to the garden are located on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the property has four well-proportioned rooms and a recently improved bathroom.

Estate agent Savills put the property on the market on Monday, October 28.

Describing the property, Savills said the property is a "charming period cottage on the edge of a popular village with a generous garden."

For more information, contact Savills at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, or 01295 230796.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/149351765#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house was originally constructed in the 1890's but has been extended and improved over the years.

The house was originally constructed in the 1890's but has been extended and improved over the years. Photo: Submitted Image

The property has an enclosed and private landscaped garden, which surrounds it.

The property has an enclosed and private landscaped garden, which surrounds it. Photo: Submitted Image

Leys View is located in the village of Shenington close to the conservation area of the Cotswolds.

Leys View is located in the village of Shenington close to the conservation area of the Cotswolds. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen and breakfast room, is fitted with units and integrated appliances.

The kitchen and breakfast room, is fitted with units and integrated appliances. Photo: Submitted Image

