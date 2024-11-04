Property Focus: Look inside this charming period cottage in village near Banbury

Leys View is a stone-built cottage that is believed to have been built in the 1890s.
The four-bedroom house is located in the sought-after village of Shenington, close to the Cotswolds area of outstanding beauty.
The property is set over 1,396 square feet and features a mature landscaped garden.
A sitting room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, and conservatory leading to the garden are located on the ground floor.
On the first floor, the property has four well-proportioned rooms and a recently improved bathroom.
Estate agent Savills put the property on the market on Monday, October 28.
Describing the property, Savills said the property is a "charming period cottage on the edge of a popular village with a generous garden."
