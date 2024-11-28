Property Focus: Look inside this charming and spacious four-bedroom cottage in popular village near Banbury

The property is located on High Street in the picturesque and sought-after village of Deddington.
Constructed using traditional stone, the house has retained much of its period charm while embracing modern comforts.
The house features a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a dining room, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, studio/office space, and a cellar.
Outside the property is parking space for three vehicles and a rear garden that is primarily lawn and a paved terrace.
Hamptons Deddington, who listed the property on Wednesday (November 27), said: “With its characterful features, delightful surroundings, and proximity to local amenities, this property is ideal for those looking for a well-connected village lifestyle.”
For more information or to view the property, contact Hamptons at The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington, or 01869 221723.
To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/155426366#/?channel=RES_BUY
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.