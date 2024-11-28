The property is located in the very heart of the picturesque and sought-after village of Deddington.The property is located in the very heart of the picturesque and sought-after village of Deddington.
Property Focus: Look inside this charming and spacious four-bedroom cottage in popular village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Nov 2024, 17:04 BST
This charming and well-presented four-bedroom cottage in Deddington has just been added to the market with a guide price of £750,000.

The property is located on High Street in the picturesque and sought-after village of Deddington.

Constructed using traditional stone, the house has retained much of its period charm while embracing modern comforts.

The house features a sitting room with a stone fireplace, a dining room, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, studio/office space, and a cellar.

Outside the property is parking space for three vehicles and a rear garden that is primarily lawn and a paved terrace.

Hamptons Deddington, who listed the property on Wednesday (November 27), said: “With its characterful features, delightful surroundings, and proximity to local amenities, this property is ideal for those looking for a well-connected village lifestyle.”

For more information or to view the property, contact Hamptons at The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington, or 01869 221723.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/155426366#/?channel=RES_BUY

The cottage is close to Deddington's amenities and St Peter and St Paul Church.

The cottage is close to Deddington's amenities and St Peter and St Paul Church.

The cottage has a well-maintained rear garden with a paved area.

The cottage has a well-maintained rear garden with a paved area.

The view of the house from rear with spaces for car parking on the left.

The view of the house from rear with spaces for car parking on the left.

The sitting room of the house has a stone fireplace, an alcove and wooden floors.

The sitting room of the house has a stone fireplace, an alcove and wooden floors.

