The semi-detached thatched house has a shared driveway with two other cottages.The semi-detached thatched house has a shared driveway with two other cottages.
Property Focus: Look inside this beautifully modernised thatched country house near Banbury

This photo gallery looks at a beautiful Grade II-listed country house in a village near Banbury on the market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT

The Hill is a five bedroom thatched-roof house in the village of Aynho on the market with a guide price of £850,000.

Featuring three reception rooms, two stone outbuildings, a summerhouse and a playhouse the property is an ideal home for a family.

Hamptons who listed the property on Wednesday November 1 said: “The house offers a wealth of character features and has been thoughtfully modernised and maintained by the current owners.”

For more information contact Hamptons on 01869 221723 or at their office at The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington, OX15 0SE

The kitchen has been modernised with base and wall units, marble worktops, a double deep glazed sink, and modern double Aga.

1. The Hill

The kitchen has been modernised with base and wall units, marble worktops, a double deep glazed sink, and modern double Aga. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen has a door leading directly to the garden.

2. The Hill

The kitchen has a door leading directly to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has three reception rooms all of which feature a fireplace.

3. The Hill

The house has three reception rooms all of which feature a fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image

The dining room has beamed ceilings and a stone floor.

4. The Hill

The dining room has beamed ceilings and a stone floor. Photo: Submitted Image

