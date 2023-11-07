Property Focus: Look inside this beautifully modernised thatched country house near Banbury
This photo gallery looks at a beautiful Grade II-listed country house in a village near Banbury on the market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT
The Hill is a five bedroom thatched-roof house in the village of Aynho on the market with a guide price of £850,000.
Featuring three reception rooms, two stone outbuildings, a summerhouse and a playhouse the property is an ideal home for a family.
Hamptons who listed the property on Wednesday November 1 said: “The house offers a wealth of character features and has been thoughtfully modernised and maintained by the current owners.”
For more information contact Hamptons on 01869 221723 or at their office at The Old Bakery Market Place, Deddington, OX15 0SE
1 / 3