Property Focus: Look inside this beautifully modernised thatched country house near Banbury

This photo gallery looks at a beautiful Grade II-listed country house in a village near Banbury on the market.

The Hill is a five bedroom thatched-roof house in the village of Aynho on the market with a guide price of £850,000.

Featuring three reception rooms, two stone outbuildings, a summerhouse and a playhouse the property is an ideal home for a family.

Hamptons who listed the property on Wednesday November 1 said: “The house offers a wealth of character features and has been thoughtfully modernised and maintained by the current owners.”

1 . The Hill The kitchen has been modernised with base and wall units, marble worktops, a double deep glazed sink, and modern double Aga. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . The Hill The kitchen has a door leading directly to the garden. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . The Hill The house has three reception rooms all of which feature a fireplace. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales