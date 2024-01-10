Property Focus: Look inside this beautiful thatched roof home near Banbury
This photo gallery takes a look inside a beautiful Grade II-listed house in a village near Banbury that is currently on the market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:59 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT
The four bedroomed stone and thatched property is located in the much sought-after village of Wroxton and is on the market with a guide price of £1,500,000.
Featuring a private driveway and set in almost half an acre of gardens with an adjoining paddock the property makes the ideal country house for a family.
For more information, contact Mark David Estate Agents on 01869 227219, or alternatively visit their office at Market House Market Place, Deddington, OX15 0SB.
To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143398799#/?channel=RES_BUY
