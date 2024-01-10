News you can trust since 1838
Property Focus: Look inside this beautiful thatched roof home near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look inside a beautiful Grade II-listed house in a village near Banbury that is currently on the market.
By Jack Ingham
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:59 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

The four bedroomed stone and thatched property is located in the much sought-after village of Wroxton and is on the market with a guide price of £1,500,000.

Featuring a private driveway and set in almost half an acre of gardens with an adjoining paddock the property makes the ideal country house for a family.

For more information, contact Mark David Estate Agents on 01869 227219, or alternatively visit their office at Market House Market Place, Deddington, OX15 0SB.

To view online visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/143398799#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house is just a stones throw from the 17th century Wroxton Abbey.

1. Church Street, Wroxton

The house is just a stones throw from the 17th century Wroxton Abbey. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has retained many of its original features, including exposed beam ceilings and attractive wood-panelled walls.

2. Church Street, Wroxton

The house has retained many of its original features, including exposed beam ceilings and attractive wood-panelled walls. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has an open plan kitchen and dining area featuring recently fitted matching wall and base units.

3. Church Street, Wroxton

The house has an open plan kitchen and dining area featuring recently fitted matching wall and base units. Photo: Submitted Image

The cosy living room has an inglenook fireplace and flagstone flooring.

4. Church Street, Wroxton

The cosy living room has an inglenook fireplace and flagstone flooring. Photo: Submitted Image

