Property Focus: Look inside this attractive Georgian cottage located close to the heart of Banbury town centre

By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 12:37 BST
This gallery looks inside an attractive Georgian cottage situated close to the heart of Banbury town centre that has been put on the market with a guide price of £435,000.

Situated on North Bar Street, the well-presented townhouse was put up for sale by Hortons estate agents on Sunday (June 1).

The property is set over three floors and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cellar and a well-sized garden.

The ground floor features a large open plan living/dining room with fireplace, recently installed kitchen, storeroom and downstairs toilet.

On the first floor, there is a large family bedroom with a four-piece suite and a second smaller bedroom and bathroom.

The third floor contains the master bedroom with wooden beams, a shower room and storage space.

Outside there is a courtyard garden that contains a BBQ area, a storage shed and a peaceful seated area at the foot of the garden.

Describing the property, Hortons said: “A truly stunning three-bedroomed Georgian cottage, that is beautifully presented throughout, and has undergone extensive improvement works to create a stylish, and functional place to call home.”

For more information, contact Hortons on 0116366 1694 or visit their office at 11 Brook Park Offices, Gaddesby Lane, Rearsby, LE7.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/160366628#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property is close to the town's amenities and People's Park.

1. North Bar Street

The property is close to the town's amenities and People's Park.

The property features several period features including exposed brickwork and wooden beams.

2. North Bar Street

The property features several period features including exposed brickwork and wooden beams.

Much of the ground floor is made up of an open plan dining an dliving room.

3. North Bar Street

Much of the ground floor is made up of an open plan dining an dliving room.

The entrance hallway to the property.

4. North Bar Street

The entrance hallway to the property.

