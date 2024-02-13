News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Fine and Country, who listed the property said: "here is a wealth of charm and character features throughout".Fine and Country, who listed the property said: "here is a wealth of charm and character features throughout".
Fine and Country, who listed the property said: "here is a wealth of charm and character features throughout".

Property Focus: Look inside this 17th century thatched cottage for sale near Banbury

This photo gallery looks at a charming 17th century thatched cottage that is currently on the market in a village near Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:06 GMT

Named The Jetty, the four-bedroom cottage which sits on a plot of around a third of an acre in the village of Mollington is on the market with a guide price of £675,000.

The property features three reception rooms, two bathrooms, pottential for an annexe and large well-maintained gardens.

The house’s rooms contain high ceilings and have well maintained original features such as stone works, exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces.

Fine and Country, Birmingham who listed the proerty said: “There is a wealth of charm and character features throughout and also potential for an annexe.

“A very unique dwelling which must be viewed."

For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham on 0121 387 6323 or visit their office at Fine & Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141899114#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property is situated in the desirable village of Mollington, around four miles north of Banbury.

1. The Jetty

The property is situated in the desirable village of Mollington, around four miles north of Banbury. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The charming home also benefits from a garage and parking space for two cars.

2. The Jetty

The charming home also benefits from a garage and parking space for two cars. Photo: Submmitted Image

Photo Sales
The house sits on a plot of around a third of an acre.

3. The Jetty

The house sits on a plot of around a third of an acre. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house has a private and well maintained walled garden.

4. The Jetty

The house has a private and well maintained walled garden. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Property FocusBanburyBirmingham