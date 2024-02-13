Property Focus: Look inside this 17th century thatched cottage for sale near Banbury

Named The Jetty, the four-bedroom cottage which sits on a plot of around a third of an acre in the village of Mollington is on the market with a guide price of £675,000.

The property features three reception rooms, two bathrooms, pottential for an annexe and large well-maintained gardens.

The house’s rooms contain high ceilings and have well maintained original features such as stone works, exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces.

Fine and Country, Birmingham who listed the proerty said: “There is a wealth of charm and character features throughout and also potential for an annexe.

“A very unique dwelling which must be viewed."

For more information, contact Fine and Country, Birmingham on 0121 387 6323 or visit their office at Fine & Country, 11 Brindley Place, Brunswick Square, Birmingham, B1 2LP.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/141899114#/?channel=RES_BUY

