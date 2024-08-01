The house is located on one of the most sought-after streets in town.The house is located on one of the most sought-after streets in town.
Property Focus: Look at this well-presented Grade II Georgian townhouse near the centre of Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
This gallery takes a look at a well-presented Grade II Georgian townhouse in Banbury that is currently on the market.

The four-bedroom property is located on Oxford Road and is on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

Constructed in 1830 and set over three floors, the house is typical of the era, with red bricks and a slate roof.

The house has a landscaped walled garden to the rear, a double garage and two bathrooms.

Hamptons estate agents who listed the property on Monday, July 29, said: “A distinctive and beautifully presented Grade II listed Georgian townhouse located on one of the town’s most sought after roads, within walking distance of the town and station.”

For more information, contact Hamptons at 01295 230582 or visit their office at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/147843980#/?channel=RES_BUY

The front living room features a marble fireplace a recently restored wooden floor and a picture rail.

1. Oxford Road

The front living room features a marble fireplace a recently restored wooden floor and a picture rail. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has been well-maintained by previous owners.

2. Oxford Road

The house has been well-maintained by previous owners. Photo: Submitted Image

The family bathroom has a walk-in shower and a large Burlington sink and toilet.

3. Oxford Road

The family bathroom has a walk-in shower and a large Burlington sink and toilet. Photo: Submitted Image

The house has two bedrooms on the first floor and another two on the second floor.

4. Oxford Road

The house has two bedrooms on the first floor and another two on the second floor. Photo: Submitted Image

