Property Focus: Look at this well-presented Grade II Georgian townhouse near the centre of Banbury

The four-bedroom property is located on Oxford Road and is on the market with a guide price of £600,000.

Constructed in 1830 and set over three floors, the house is typical of the era, with red bricks and a slate roof.

The house has a landscaped walled garden to the rear, a double garage and two bathrooms.

Hamptons estate agents who listed the property on Monday, July 29, said: “A distinctive and beautifully presented Grade II listed Georgian townhouse located on one of the town’s most sought after roads, within walking distance of the town and station.”

For more information, contact Hamptons at 01295 230582 or visit their office at 44 Market Place, Banbury, OX16 8NW.

To view online visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/147843980#/?channel=RES_BUY

