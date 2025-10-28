Property Focus: Look at this stunning five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Banbury

The three-storey property on Oxford Road contains well-maintained Edwardian architecture and features.

Estate agents Horton's, who listed the property on Friday, October 24, said: “Built of brick under a slate roof, 63 Oxford Road encapsulates Edwardian charm and elegance with high ceilings and large windows throughout.

“Period features that have been retained include original stained glass windows, ceiling, panelling, coving, and wide wooden floorboards.”

The ground floor of the property features a spacious hallway, a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a utility room.

There is also a bathroom located on the ground floor, as well as access to a cellar.

The first floor has three bedrooms, a further three more bathrooms, and a walk-in dressing room.

Two more bedrooms and two further bathrooms are found on the second floor.

Outside the property, there is private off-street parking with space for several cars to the rear and a wall-enclosed garden.

At the front of the house, there is an area of lawn bordered by mature hedging and trees.

For more information, contact Hortons on 03300 430131 or visit their office at 11 Brook Park Offices, Gaddesby Lane, Rearsby, Leicestershire.

