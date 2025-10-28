The five-bedroom property on Oxford Road is on the market for £695,000.placeholder image
The five-bedroom property on Oxford Road is on the market for £695,000.

Property Focus: Look at this stunning five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:09 GMT
A handsome five-bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Banbury has been put on the market with a price of £695,000.

The three-storey property on Oxford Road contains well-maintained Edwardian architecture and features.

Estate agents Horton's, who listed the property on Friday, October 24, said: “Built of brick under a slate roof, 63 Oxford Road encapsulates Edwardian charm and elegance with high ceilings and large windows throughout.

“Period features that have been retained include original stained glass windows, ceiling, panelling, coving, and wide wooden floorboards.”

The ground floor of the property features a spacious hallway, a sitting room, a dining room, a kitchen, and a utility room.

There is also a bathroom located on the ground floor, as well as access to a cellar.

The first floor has three bedrooms, a further three more bathrooms, and a walk-in dressing room.

Two more bedrooms and two further bathrooms are found on the second floor.

Outside the property, there is private off-street parking with space for several cars to the rear and a wall-enclosed garden.

At the front of the house, there is an area of lawn bordered by mature hedging and trees.

For more information, contact Hortons on 03300 430131 or visit their office at 11 Brook Park Offices, Gaddesby Lane, Rearsby, Leicestershire.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/167233097#/?channel=RES_BUY

The property's kitchen.

1. Oxford Road

The property's kitchen. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house contains many original Edwardian features.

2. Oxford Road

The house contains many original Edwardian features. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The entrance hallway.

3. Oxford Road

The entrance hallway. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The living room of the house.

4. Oxford Road

The living room of the house. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdwardianProperty FocusBanbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice