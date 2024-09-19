Property Focus: Look at this seven bed farmhouse near Banbury that would make the perfect home for horse lovers
The property, which is named Cropedy Lawn is located just outside of Cropredy and has been listed with a guide price of £5,950,000.
It sits on 236.19 acres of land and features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four reception rooms and large gardens.
The farmhouse was formerly owned by Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot-winning trainer Paul Webber, who retired from the sport this year.
It features extensive equestrian facilities which include an all-weather track, water track, multiple barns, training school, office, feed room, several paddocks and an equine swimming pool.
Alongside the world class horse racing facilities, the farm has 65.48 acres of arable farmland attached that is used to farm crops.
For more information contact Knight Frank on 020 3974 2331. To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/150059429#/?channel=RES_BUY
