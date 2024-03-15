Property Focus: Look at this £1.5 million country house with stables and paddocks near Banbury

The five-bed Grade II listed home named Eastgate House is located at the edge of the village of Hornton, around six miles from Banbury.

The property would make an ideal home for horse lovers as it features three timber stables, separate timber hay barn and four paddocks of about 1.5 acres.

It also features many original 17th Century features as well as later additions and is constructed from locally quarried Hornton ironstone.

Savills, who listed the property on Wednesday March 13 said: “The first time I went into this house I was struck by the extensive level of accommodation, gardens and amazing elevated edge of village setting.”

For more information, contact Savills

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145681700#/?channel=RES_BUY

