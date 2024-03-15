The Eastgate House is a five-bedroom county home on the edge of the sought-after village of Hornton.The Eastgate House is a five-bedroom county home on the edge of the sought-after village of Hornton.
Property Focus: Look at this £1.5 million country house with stables and paddocks near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market right now.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT

The five-bed Grade II listed home named Eastgate House is located at the edge of the village of Hornton, around six miles from Banbury.

The property would make an ideal home for horse lovers as it features three timber stables, separate timber hay barn and four paddocks of about 1.5 acres.

It also features many original 17th Century features as well as later additions and is constructed from locally quarried Hornton ironstone.

Savills, who listed the property on Wednesday March 13 said: “The first time I went into this house I was struck by the extensive level of accommodation, gardens and amazing elevated edge of village setting.”

For more information, contact Savills at 01295 230796, or visit their office at 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

To view online visit, https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/145681700#/?channel=RES_BUY

A wrought-iron gate opens to a private driveway leading to the property.

A wrought-iron gate opens to a private driveway leading to the property. Photo: Submitted Image

The gardens surrounding the house have been laid to lawn and include specialised Japanese plants and Hosta areas.

The gardens surrounding the house have been laid to lawn and include specialised Japanese plants and Hosta areas. Photo: Submitted Image

The kitchen and diner space has a vaulted ceiling and built in dishwasher and space for fridge or freezer.

The kitchen and diner space has a vaulted ceiling and built in dishwasher and space for fridge or freezer. Photo: Submitted Image

On the west side of the property is the music room, which was created as a venue for a concert violinist in the early 70’s and now makes a great dining area.

On the west side of the property is the music room, which was created as a venue for a concert violinist in the early 70’s and now makes a great dining area. Photo: Submitted Image

