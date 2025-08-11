Property Focus: Look at this handsome church conversion in a sought-after village near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 10:36 BST
This gallery takes a look at a former Methodist church that has been converted into a stylish home in a highly sought-after village near Banbury.

The converted church has been placed on the market for offers over £600,000.

Located on a quiet lane in the village of Warmington, the unique building was converted into a home five years ago.

The property is also located within a conservation area between Banbury and Warwick.

Set over three floors, and featuring an enclosed rear garden, the property is deceptively large.

The ground floor contains an open-plan living room, a toilet, and a kitchen.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom, and the third floor has the principal bedroom.

There is also a shed located in the rear garden.

For more information, contact Hamptons at 44 Market Place, Banbury or call them on 01295 230582.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163371152#/media?activePlan=1&id=media8&channel=RES_BUY

