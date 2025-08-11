Property Focus: Look at this handsome church conversion in a sought-after village near Banbury
This gallery takes a look at a former Methodist church that has been converted into a stylish home in a highly sought-after village near Banbury.
The converted church has been placed on the market for offers over £600,000.
Located on a quiet lane in the village of Warmington, the unique building was converted into a home five years ago.
Set over three floors, and featuring an enclosed rear garden, the property is deceptively large.
The ground floor contains an open-plan living room, a toilet, and a kitchen.
On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom, and the third floor has the principal bedroom.
There is also a shed located in the rear garden.
For more information, contact Hamptons at 44 Market Place, Banbury or call them on 01295 230582.