Property Focus: Look at this handsome church conversion in a sought-after village near Banbury

The former Methodist church is located on a quiet lane in the much sought-after village of Warmington.

The converted church has been placed on the market for offers over £600,000.

Located on a quiet lane in the village of Warmington, the unique building was converted into a home five years ago.

The property is also located within a conservation area between Banbury and Warwick.

Set over three floors, and featuring an enclosed rear garden, the property is deceptively large.

The ground floor contains an open-plan living room, a toilet, and a kitchen.

On the second floor, there are two bedrooms and a bathroom, and the third floor has the principal bedroom.

There is also a shed located in the rear garden.

For more information, contact Hamptons at 44 Market Place, Banbury or call them on 01295 230582.

To view online, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/163371152#/media?activePlan=1&id=media8&channel=RES_BUY