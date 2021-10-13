Property focus: Here's a look inside an amazing 7-bedroom home with an indoor swimming pool and sauna for sale near Banbury

The stunning detached family residence is on sale in the village of Hook Norton near Banbury.

The home, located in Southrop Road, Hook Norton, has seven bedrooms and four bathrooms along with an indoor swimming pool, gymnasium and sauna to go with an overall area of 4,985 square feet.

The home also includes a split level sitting/music room with two open fires. The home's grounds also include an attractive garden and a tandem garage.

It has a guide price of £1,750,000 and is on the market with Fine & Country Banbury And Buckingham. They can be reached at Fine & Country Banbury, Guardian House, 7 North Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 0TB. To contact them, call 01295 239666.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/114109850#/?channel=RES_BUY

