Property focus: Here's a look inside a stunning £1.75m period home near Banbury

A period detached home with Victorian origins at the edge of the village of Deddington near Banbury has come on the market.

The property, called Little House, located in Clifton Road, Deddington, includes six bedrooms, three bathrooms a garage, is set in 5.87 acres with an overall area of 4,758 square feet.

Savills estate agents, who listed the property, said: "Whilst The Little House has Victorian origins, it has been carefully and sensitively improved and refurbished, retaining much of its period charm including exposed timbers and open fireplaces and bay windows.

The modern nature of this house offers generous ceiling heights, large window openings allowing natural sunlight to pour in, thereby creating a real sense of light and space.

"The south facing drawing room is spacious and light with double doors out into the garden making it a fantastic place to entertain. The extensive kitchen/breakfast room and utility room is well equipped with honed granite worktops and island making it the hub of the house with unspoilt views looking out on to the north facing paddock. There is also a sitting room for winter evenings, a family room, a gym and a study with views of the garden making it ideal for working from home.

"The principal staircase leads to the galleried landing off which lies the principal, second and third bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms, both with white fittings and playroom (scope to create a further bathroom, subject to the relevant consents). From here there is access to the secondary landing and secondary staircase, all giving access to the other bedrooms and family bathroom. This end of the house is ideal for teenagers or guests, allowing them their own space and privacy.

"Outside, the well-established gardens are mainly laid to lawn with shrub borders and a brick pergola to the east of the property. The south elevation of the house has a wonderful paved terrace making it perfect for summer entertaining with views across the mature orchard. There is gated access from the orchard, as well as gated road access, to the timber stable block comprising two stables, feed room and open hay barn. The stables are in need of some improvement."

The property also includes a double garage with light and power connected, loft access above can be made through an external staircase.

There is paddock grazing area of about 3.43 acres to the north with part hedge, part post and rail fenced boundaries. Separate gates lead back to the stable block and gardens.

It has a guide price of £1,750,000 and is on the market with Savills, Banbury. They can be reached at Savills, 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE. To contact them, call 01925 987034.

Or click here to view the property online: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/111107762#/?channel=RES_BUY

1. Clifton Road, Deddington, Banbury - Guide price of 1,750,000 The kitchen inside the six bedroom period home for sale in the village of Deddington near Banbury (Image from Rightmove) Photo Sales

2. Clifton Road, Deddington, Banbury - Guide price of 1,750,000 The period home for sale in the village of Deddington (Image from Rightmove) Photo Sales

3. Clifton Road, Deddington, Banbury - Guide price of 1,750,000 Reception hall inside the period home on sale in the village of Deddington (Image from Rightmove) Photo Sales

4. Clifton Road, Deddington, Banbury - Guide price of 1,750,000 Bedroom inside the period home for sale in the village of Deddington (Image from Rightmove) Photo Sales