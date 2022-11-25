Property Focus: Here's a look inside a stunning £1.6m grade II listed property near Banbury

This photo gallery takes a look at one of the most exclusive properties near Banbury on the market right now.

A Grade II listed manor house with seven bedrooms and surrounded by gardens and paddocks has come on the market in the village of Cropredy, just outside of Banbury.

The Old Manor on Station Road offers 3,896 square feet of accommodation with a separate cottage, numerous outbuildings and stables with the potential to be converted to further garaging, a home office or workshops.

Savills estate agents, who listed the property on Wednesday November 16, said: “The main house has a kitchen/dining room and three generous reception rooms with high ceilings and fireplaces in each. The dining room has substantial proportions and an open fireplace, making it suitable for entertaining large parties.”

For more information contact Savills on 01295 230796 or at Savills, 36 South Bar Street, Banbury, OX16 9AE.

Or click here to view the property online: rightmove.co.uk/properties/129155843#/?channel=RES_BUY.

The Old Manor The kitchen with breakfast island in The Old Manor in the village of Cropredy.

The large sitting room with wooden beams inside The Old Manor.

The study room with fireplace and bookshelves.

The dining room, with fireplace inside The Old Manor.