News you can trust since 1838
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
The impressive Grade II listed country house is set in stunning parkland with wonderful gardens and grounds.The impressive Grade II listed country house is set in stunning parkland with wonderful gardens and grounds.
The impressive Grade II listed country house is set in stunning parkland with wonderful gardens and grounds.

Property focus: Here's a look inside a stunning nine million grade II listed country house near Brackley

This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning 11-bedroom grade II listed country house, which has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £9,000,000.
By Jack Ingham
Published 20th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST

The 11-bedroom property with extensive gardens and grounds is located in the stunning parkland settings of the medieval village of Steane, Northamptonshire, and has recently been put on the market.

The historic building has grand reception rooms and extensive bedroom accommodation making it an ideal house for both family life and entertaining guests on a large scale.

Knight Frank, who listed the property on Thursday July 14, said: "The house sits at the heart of a 276-acre mixed estate with several cottages, extensive outbuildings, and stabling. The property lies just to the east of the charming village of Farthinghoe and west of the larger market town of Brackley."

For more information, contact Knight Frank at 020 3974 2331 or at 55 Baker Street, London.

To view the property online, click here:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137297624#/?channel=RES_BUY

The house features a chapel, a well-hidden tennis court and part walled garden and kitchen garden.

1. Steane House

The house features a chapel, a well-hidden tennis court and part walled garden and kitchen garden. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house sits at the heart of a 276 acre mixed estate with several cottages, extensive outbuildings and stabling.

2. Steane House

The house sits at the heart of a 276 acre mixed estate with several cottages, extensive outbuildings and stabling. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The house sits with wonderful views over lawns, herbaceous borders and on to the mature parkland.

3. Steane House

The house sits with wonderful views over lawns, herbaceous borders and on to the mature parkland. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The principal woodland gardens lie to the north of the house set around the historic fishponds.

4. Steane House

The principal woodland gardens lie to the north of the house set around the historic fishponds. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Property FocusBrackleyNorthamptonshireLondon