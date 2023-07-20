Property focus: Here's a look inside a stunning nine million grade II listed country house near Brackley

This photo gallery takes a look at a stunning 11-bedroom grade II listed country house, which has recently been placed on the market with a guide price of £9,000,000.

The 11-bedroom property with extensive gardens and grounds is located in the stunning parkland settings of the medieval village of Steane, Northamptonshire, and has recently been put on the market.

The historic building has grand reception rooms and extensive bedroom accommodation making it an ideal house for both family life and entertaining guests on a large scale.

Knight Frank, who listed the property on Thursday July 14, said: "The house sits at the heart of a 276-acre mixed estate with several cottages, extensive outbuildings, and stabling. The property lies just to the east of the charming village of Farthinghoe and west of the larger market town of Brackley."

For more information, contact Knight Frank at 020 3974 2331 or at 55 Baker Street, London.

To view the property online, click here:https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/137297624#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . Steane House The house features a chapel, a well-hidden tennis court and part walled garden and kitchen garden. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Steane House The house sits at the heart of a 276 acre mixed estate with several cottages, extensive outbuildings and stabling. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Steane House The house sits with wonderful views over lawns, herbaceous borders and on to the mature parkland. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4 . Steane House The principal woodland gardens lie to the north of the house set around the historic fishponds. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales